Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story The Latest: 6 more suspects reportedly detained in Turkey
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Albania schools to remain…

Albania schools to remain closed amid weather, flu concerns

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 6:15 am
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania is suspending the reopening of schools after the New Year’s break because of frigid weather and concern about the spread of flu.

A Health Ministry statement on Tuesday warned that subfreezing temperatures will cover the whole country for several days, “creating favorable conditions for the further spread of the (flu) virus.” It ordered nurseries, kindergartens, elementary and high schools, which were due to resume Wednesday, to remain closed this week.

The ministry also warned people to avoid big gatherings, stay at home, and keep away from people with flu.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Weather forecasters say that temperatures will drop to -15 C (5 F) this weekend and snow will cover the entire country, including the capital, Tirana.

Advertisement

Topics:
Health News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Albania schools to remain…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1923: Teapot Dome Scandal

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story The Latest: 6 more suspects reportedly detained in Turkey