Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return
Home » The Associated Press » World News » American Airlines flight makes…

American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Portugal

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 2:24 pm
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spanish and Portuguese airport authorities say that an American Airlines flight heading to Barcelona from New York was forced to make an emergency landing in northwest Portugal because of technical problems.

Airport authorities told The Associated Press on Sunday that the incident occurred when the pilot of Flight AAL66 requested clearance for an emergency landing. The plane then landed safely in Porto without further incident.

All 151 passengers, along with eight crew members and three officers aboard the Boeing 767-300 aircraft, were accommodated in hotels. The plane was inspected and wasn’t cleared to continue on to Barcelona.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

American Airlines later chartered a Sunday night flight through Portuguese airline TAP in order to transfer the passengers to Barcelona.

Advertisement

The technical problems that prompted the emergency landing weren’t immediately clear.

Topics:
Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » American Airlines flight makes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return