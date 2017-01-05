Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Al-Qaida-linked group in Syria says truce ‘humiliating’
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Armed guards at Sweden's…

Armed guards at Sweden’s nuclear power stations next month

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 6:04 am
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A spokesman for one of Sweden’s three nuclear power plants says they will have armed guards outside the facilities starting next month in a decision made by the country’s nuclear watchdog.

Anders Osterberg of the Oskarshamn power station says “the elevated level” was based on a general security assessment, not a specific threat.

Osterberg said Thursday in an email to The Associated Press that the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority decided last year that guards should carry firearms as of Feb. 1. There was no immediate word from the authority.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Sweden has a total of 10 reactors in Oskarshamn, Ringhals and Forsmark, providing about half of the country’s electricity production. Sitting some 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Stockholm on the Baltic Sea coast, Oskarshamn has three reactors.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Armed guards at Sweden's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Al-Qaida-linked group in Syria says truce ‘humiliating’