Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry says cargo plane crash kills 32 Next Story A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Bahrain city hall set…

Bahrain city hall set ablaze, gunfire heard after executions

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 1:10 am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain says a city hall was set ablaze during a night of clashes between police and protesters following the execution of three men convicted of a deadly bombing targeting police.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said Monday the blaze at the Northern City Hall appeared intentional. It said firefighters were able to contain it.

Hundreds protested Sunday over the three Shiite men put to death by firing squad over the 2014 bombing that killed two Bahraini policemen and an Emirati officer.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Opponents of Bahrain’s Sunni-ruled kingdom saw the men’s charges as politically motivated and alleged the men were tortured.

Advertisement

Some youth threw gasoline bombs and clashed with police into the night Sunday. Police fired tear gas and birdshot.

Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Bahrain city hall set…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry says cargo plane crash kills 32 Next Story A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia