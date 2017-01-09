Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story US, North Korea trade warnings over potential ICBM test
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Battling IS, Iraq troops…

Battling IS, Iraq troops reach bank of Tigris River in Mosul

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 2:12 am
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — A senior Iraqi military commander says special forces battling the Islamic State group in Mosul have reached the Tigris River, pushing deeper in the eastern part of the militant-held city.

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah said in a statement late Sunday that it’s the first time the Iraqi forces have made it to the riverbank since the military operation began in mid-October. The operation, backed by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes, has also taken out all five bridges over the Tigris in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city

He says troops now control the area and the eastern bank of one of the bridges.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Fighting resumed last month after a two-week lull due to stiff IS resistance and bad weather. Since then, Iraqi forces have recaptured new areas in the city’s eastern half.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Battling IS, Iraq troops…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story US, North Korea trade warnings over potential ICBM test