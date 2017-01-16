Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story The Latest: Davos organizers urge shift in economic policy Next Story Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Belfast power-sharing faces Monday…

Belfast power-sharing faces Monday deadline for destruction

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:41 am
Share

DUBLIN (AP) — The Northern Ireland Assembly faces likely dissolution for an election that could make revival of a Catholic-Protestant government more difficult.

The British government faces an immediate deadline to announce election plans because the main Irish nationalist party, Sinn Fein, has refused to fill its top post in the assembly by Monday’s deadline.

Power-sharing between British Protestants and Irish Catholics is the cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace accord. But a nearly decade-old coalition led by Sinn Fein and the major Protestant-backed party, the Democratic Unionists, faces collapse following the resignation of Martin McGuinness as deputy first minister.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Minutes after the assembly convened, Sinn Fein officials confirmed they would not nominate anyone to fill that essential power-sharing post.

Advertisement

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster accused Sinn Fein of undermining Northern Ireland’s stability.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Belfast power-sharing faces Monday…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story The Latest: Davos organizers urge shift in economic policy Next Story Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort