Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Piccadilly Circus signboard goes dark for digital overhaul Next Story Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Blast targeting police in…

Blast targeting police in southeast Turkey kills 3

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 10:44 am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — A roadside bomb in a pre-dominantly Kurdish city in southeast Turkey on Monday killed three policemen and wounded three others, according to the state-run news agency.

Anadolu Agency said the explosion occurred near Dicle University in the Sur district of Diyarbakir province. The report blamed the attack on militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK.

NTV television channel said ambulances had been dispatched to the scene. The wounded were taken to Dicle University’s Medical Faculty Hospital, according to Anadolu.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Turkey’s southeast has witnessed renewed conflict between state security forces and Kurdish militants that has left thousands dead in the last year.

Advertisement

The PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency and is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its allies, including the U.S.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Blast targeting police in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Piccadilly Circus signboard goes dark for digital overhaul Next Story Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort