Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Cuba sees explosion in internet access as ties with US grow
Home » The Associated Press » World News » China again rejects Trump's…

China again rejects Trump’s suggestion to negotiate Taiwan

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 9:16 pm
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry has rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that he might use support of Taiwan as a bargaining chip in future negotiations between the two sides.

Spokesman Lu Kang said Sunday that the “one China” policy is “non-negotiable” and the political foundation of the U.S.-China relationship. Since recognizing Beijing in 1979, Washington has maintained only unofficial ties with Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing considers its territory.

But since winning the November election, Trump has said he would consider that policy in a discussion about trade and other issues.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

He told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Friday that “everything is under negotiation, including ‘one China.'”

Advertisement

Beijing has repeatedly pushed back against any suggested reconsideration of Taiwan, which it considers a core national interest.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » China again rejects Trump's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Cuba sees explosion in internet access as ties with US grow