Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story German interior minister proposes domestic security shakeup
Home » The Associated Press » World News » China confirms its carrier…

China confirms its carrier held drills in South China Sea

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 3:10 am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China has confirmed that its aircraft carrier has for the first time conducted drills in the South China Sea with a formation of other warships and fighter jets, a move that could raise concerns among its neighbors.

The Defense Ministry said several J-15 fighter jets took off and landed from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Liaoning on Monday. The Liaoning, China’s first and only aircraft carrier, sailed into the South China Sea last week.

The confirmation comes days after Taiwan’s defense ministry said the carrier and five other warships had passed south of Taiwan. The self-ruled island deployed fighter jets to monitor the fleet.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

China calls the drills part of a routine open-sea exercise, but they could add to tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » China confirms its carrier…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1923: Teapot Dome Scandal

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story German interior minister proposes domestic security shakeup