Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Suicide truck hits Egypt security post in Sinai, killing 9 Next Story Mourners pay respects to former Iranian leader Rafsanjani
Home » The Associated Press » World News » China warns after Cruz,…

China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan’s president

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 3:44 am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between U.S. officials and Taiwan’s government following a meeting Sunday between Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott and the self-governing island’s President Tsai Ing-wen.

Cruz and Abbot met with Tsai while she was passing through Houston on her way to a visit to Taiwan’s Central American allies.

At a news briefing in Beijing on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China was firmly opposed to any contact between Taiwan’s leader and “anyone from the U.S. government.” Such contacts threaten to disturb and undermine relations between Washington and Beijing, Lu said.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has been ratcheting up the diplomatic pressure on the independence-leaning Tsai since her election last year.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News U.S. News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » China warns after Cruz,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Suicide truck hits Egypt security post in Sinai, killing 9 Next Story Mourners pay respects to former Iranian leader Rafsanjani