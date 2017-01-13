Dutch terror suspect arrested after Bulgaria extradition

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Military police in the Netherlands have detained a 33-year-old Dutch woman who is suspected of attempting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.
Prosecutors say in a statement the woman was detained Friday when she arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport after being transferred under military police guard from Bulgaria, where she was arrested late last year on a European warrant issued by the Netherlands.
Prosecutors say they will interrogate the woman in coming days before deciding whether to formally charge her.
Dutch intelligence officials have warned about the risk posed to the Netherlands of battle-hardened fighters returning from Syria and Iraq. Nearly 300 Dutch jihadis are believed to have traveled overseas to fight.