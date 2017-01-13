Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Spain: 2 arrested for suspected links to Islamic State Next Story Paris draft: 2-state solution best for Israel, Palestinians
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Dutch terror suspect arrested…

Dutch terror suspect arrested after Bulgaria extradition

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 6:56 am
Share

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Military police in the Netherlands have detained a 33-year-old Dutch woman who is suspected of attempting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors say in a statement the woman was detained Friday when she arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport after being transferred under military police guard from Bulgaria, where she was arrested late last year on a European warrant issued by the Netherlands.

Prosecutors say they will interrogate the woman in coming days before deciding whether to formally charge her.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Dutch intelligence officials have warned about the risk posed to the Netherlands of battle-hardened fighters returning from Syria and Iraq. Nearly 300 Dutch jihadis are believed to have traveled overseas to fight.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Dutch terror suspect arrested…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sniffing the mail for contraband

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR reinstates National War Labor Board

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Spain: 2 arrested for suspected links to Islamic State Next Story Paris draft: 2-state solution best for Israel, Palestinians