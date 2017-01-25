Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » EU body: Climate change…

EU body: Climate change poses increasingly severe risks

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 3:39 am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The European Environment Agency says the continent is facing rising sea levels and more extreme weather, such as more frequent and more intense heat waves, flooding, droughts and storms because of climate change.

The Copenhagen-based agency says that its assessment is based on the latest trends and projections on climate change and its impacts across Europe.

The European Union body says that observed changes in climate “are already having wide-ranging impacts” on ecosystems, the economy and on human health and well-being in Europe.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Its head, Hans Bruyninckx, said Wednesday that climate change “will continue for many decades to come,” adding the scale and impacts will, among other things, “depend on the effectiveness of implementing our global agreements to cut greenhouse gas emissions.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Science News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » EU body: Climate change…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended