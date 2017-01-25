EU urgently calls on Serbia, Kosovo leaders to calm tensions

BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior European Union official has urgently called the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo following a recent spike in tensions between the two countries.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini encouraged them to put aside their differences and work harder for normalizing their relations, according to a statement issued late Tuesday.

Tensions starting building in December when the Serb minority erected a wall at a bridge in Mitrovica to keep out ethnic Albanians and others.

The friction increased in early January with the detention of Ramush Haradinaj, a former Kosovo prime minister, and days later when a Serbian train with signs reading “Kosovo is Serbia” was turned back from the border with Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but that hasn’t been recognized by Belgrade.