World News

Flood of plastic eggs delights kids on North Sea island

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 6:29 am
BERLIN (AP) — Easter has come early to the German North Sea island of Langeoog.

A flood of plastic eggs containing tiny toys has been swept ashore after a fierce storm, to the delight of the island’s youngest residents.

The eggs containing instructions in the Cyrillic alphabet appear to have come from a container lost by a cargo ship en route for the German port of Bremerhaven.

Public broadcaster NDR reported Thursday that island authorities have called in the “eggs-perts”: a local kindergarten will help collect the unexpected bounty before it becomes a hazard for wildlife.

World News
