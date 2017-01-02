Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Reports: IS believed to be behind Istanbul nightclub attack Next Story Israeli media: Police to question Netanyahu for corruption
Home » The Associated Press » World News » France's Holland starts official…

France’s Holland starts official visit to Iraq

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 2:41 am
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — French President Francois Hollande has arrived in Iraq amid a fierce fight against the Islamic State group.

During his one-day visit which started on Monday, Hollande is scheduled to meet with Iraqi President Fuad Masum and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in the capital, Baghdad. Later, he’ll travel to the country’s self-governing northern Kurdish region to meet French troops and local officials.

The visit comes as Iraqi troops, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, are fighting IS in a massive operation to retake the northern city of Mosul.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

France is part of the U.S.-led international coalition formed in late 2014 to fight IS after the extremist group seized large areas in Iraq and neighboring Syria and declaring an Islamic “caliphate.” Like some European countries, France has suffered terrorist attacks claimed by IS.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » France's Holland starts official…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Reports: IS believed to be behind Istanbul nightclub attack Next Story Israeli media: Police to question Netanyahu for corruption