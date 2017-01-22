Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Russia set to move closer to decriminalize domestic violence
Home » The Associated Press » World News » French voters choosing left-wing…

French voters choosing left-wing presidential nominee

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 2:30 am
Share

PARIS (AP) — French left-wing voters are casting ballots in a nationwide presidential primary aimed at producing a candidate strong enough to confront formidable conservative and nationalist rivals in the April-May general election.

Seven candidates from the Socialist Party and its allies are running in Sunday’s first round of voting. The top two vote-getters advance to a runoff Jan. 29.

Center-leaning former Prime Minister Manuel Valls is a leading contender, but faces formidable challenges from harder-core leftists Arnaud Montebourg and Benoit Hamon, both former government ministers.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

The primary’s winner will have tough competition from candidates on the far left, center, right and far right in a campaign marked by anti-immigrant populism and economic stagnation.

Advertisement

President Francois Hollande declined to seek re-election, fearing his record-low popularity would hurt the Socialists’ chances of keeping the presidency.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » French voters choosing left-wing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Russia set to move closer to decriminalize domestic violence