World News

Fugitive Greek far-left militant recaptured in Athens

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 2:46 am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have recaptured a convicted far-left militant wanted for more than four years after she absconded during her trial on domestic terrorism charges.

A police statement says 48-year-old Pola Roupa was captured in Athens early Thursday. Police also arrested a 25-year-old Greek woman in whose apartment Roupa was found.

Roupa was convicted in absentia of participating in the anarchist Revolutionary Struggle group. Because of delays in the process, her pre-trial detention exceeded the maximum 18-month limit, and she was freed on condition of regularly appearing at her local police station.

But together with her partner and fellow terrorism suspect, Nikos Maziotis, she vanished in 2012. Maziotis was recaptured in 2014.

Revolutionary Struggle’s actions, which included a rocket attack on the U.S. embassy in Athens, claimed no lives.

Topics:
World News
