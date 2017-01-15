Sports Listen

World News

Gambia president-elect in Senegal until inauguration

By BABACAR DIONE January 15, 2017 9:32 am
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A Senegal official says the West African country is hosting Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow until his inauguration on Thursday.

The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak on the situation, said Senegal is hosting Barrow at the request of ECOWAS, West Africa’s regional bloc mediating the crisis.

Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh, in power for more than 22 years, refuses to cede power, calling Dec. 1 elections invalid.

The opposition coalition insists Barrow will be inaugurated Jan. 19, per the constitution.

The U.N., African Union and ECOWAS have called on Jammeh to peacefully step down.

ECOWAS has said it will consider military intervention if Jammeh tries to prevent the inauguration. Senegal and Nigeria are contributing to a standby force.

The Associated Press

World News

