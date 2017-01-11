Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Kurdish militants claim car bomb attack in Turkey’s Izmir Next Story Turkey arrests 60 businessmen for alleged Gulen ties
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Gambia's Jammeh criticizes foreign pressure

Gambia’s Jammeh criticizes foreign pressure

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 6:59 am
Share

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Gambia’s outgoing president Yahya Jammeh has criticized foreign pressure for him to step down and called on Gambians to wait for a Supreme Court decision to determine the credibility of the Dec. 1 elections that he lost.

Jammeh, in a speech late Tuesday night, said Gambians can resolve the crisis without “undue foreign interference.” He said the country should await the Supreme Court decision on a petition filed against elections that saw Jammeh lose to opposition coalition candidate Adama Barrow.

Gambia’s Supreme Court says it cannot hear the case until May.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Jammeh called for no arrests during the postelection period and criticized a call by the West African regional bloc for him to step down.

Advertisement

Barrow has said he will go forward with his inauguration on Jan. 19.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Gambia's Jammeh criticizes foreign pressure
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Kurdish militants claim car bomb attack in Turkey’s Izmir Next Story Turkey arrests 60 businessmen for alleged Gulen ties