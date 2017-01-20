Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Philippine protesters ask Duterte to stay away from Trump
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Gamian leader told to…

Gamian leader told to cede power or be forced out

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 1:57 am
Share

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) —  West African officials say Gambia’s defeated President Yahya Jammeh must cede power by noon Friday or he will be dislodged by a regional force that has already moved into the country.

Marcel Alain de Souza, chairman of the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, said early Friday that if Jammeh refuses to leave Gambia by midday the regional force will force him out.

A West African regional force including tanks moved into Gambia Thursday evening after the inauguration of Adama Barrow as the country’s new president and the U.N. Security Council voted to approve the military intervention by the regional troops. Barrow, who won Gambia’s presidential election in December, was sworn into office at the Gambian embassy in neighboring Senegal, where he was for his safety.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Gamian leader told to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Philippine protesters ask Duterte to stay away from Trump