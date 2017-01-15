Sports Listen

German plane from Oman lands in Kuwait over bomb threat

By master January 15, 2017 3:51 am
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — A Germany-bound airplane from Oman has landed in Kuwait over a bomb threat.

The state-run KUNA news agency said the plane from the Omani city of Salalah bound for Cologne landed there Sunday morning over the threat.

KUNA said some 299 people were evacuated from the plane.

KUNA said authorities were searching the flight.

The only plane that took off from Salalah bound for Cologne on Sunday morning was Eurowings flight No. EW117, an Airbus A330-203.

Eurowings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

World News
