Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Huge Catholic procession held under heavy security in Manila
Home » The Associated Press » World News » German prosecutors close Germanwings…

German prosecutors close Germanwings crash investigation

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 4:57 am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have closed their investigation into the crash of a Germanwings plane in the French Alps almost two years ago.

Duesseldorf prosecutor Christoph Kumpa said Monday that the investigation had been closed and there were no indications that anybody else other than co-pilot Andreas Lubitz had been involved in the intentional crash.

On March 24, 2015, Lubitz locked Germanwings Flight 9525’s captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set the plane on a collision course with a mountainside. All 150 people aboard, including Lubitz, were killed.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Lubitz had been suffering from depression and fear of losing his vision in the months ahead of the crash, but hid that from his employer.

Advertisement

French authorities have been conducting their own separate investigation of the crash.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » German prosecutors close Germanwings…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Huge Catholic procession held under heavy security in Manila