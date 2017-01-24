Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Germany arrests 2 brothers…

Germany arrests 2 brothers suspected of extremism

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 7:56 am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested two German-Moroccan brothers suspected of being members of the Islamic State and al-Nusra Front extremist groups.

Federal prosecutors said the two men, who were only identified as 25-year-old Rachid B. and 24-year-old Khalid B. in line with German privacy laws, were arrested Tuesday near the western city of Bonn.

Prosecutors alleged both men traveled to Syria in 2013, where they trained in military camps. Rachid B. initially joined al-Nusra and is accused of kidnapping and holding an alleged spy. He later joined IS and participated in several battles.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

The younger brother, Khalid B., joined IS right away, went to a military training camp and also participated in IS battles.

Advertisement

The statement didn’t say when or why the two men returned to Germany.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Germany arrests 2 brothers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy fire fighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended