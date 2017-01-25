Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Greece: Quake rattles island…

Greece: Quake rattles island of Crete, no injuries reported

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 3:49 pm
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 has jolted the island of Crete, but there no reports by authorities of injuries or serious damage.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 8:50 p.m. (1850 GMT) Wednesday east of the Crete, 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the island town of Sitia.

Seismologist Emmanuel M. Scordilis of the University of Thessaloniki told The Associated Press that “quakes of this medium range depth usually have weak aftershock activity.”

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Earthquakes are common in Italy, Greece and neighboring Turkey.

Advertisement

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Greece: Quake rattles island…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended