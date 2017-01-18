Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Ivory Coast seeks end to unrest as gunfire cuts off port Next Story Israel expands missile defense system with new interceptor
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Gunfire erupts at Mexican…

Gunfire erupts at Mexican private school, 3 wounded

By PORFIRIO IBARRA January 18, 2017 10:51 am
Share

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — State officials said a student opened fire with a gun at a private school in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey on Wednesday, seriously wounding himself, a teacher and another student.

Nuevo Leon state security spokesman Aldo Fasci said a school video showed the 15-year-old male middle-school student shot a teacher, another student, and then pointed the gun at classmates before shooting himself.

Fasci said the wounded had vital signs but were in extremely serious condition. Fasci said “this had never happened” in the state before.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

He said the motive was still under investigation, but attributed it to “the situation that is happening everywhere. The children have access to the internet. This has happened in other countries.”

Advertisement

The website of the American School of the Northeast says it offers bilingual education for students from preschool through ninth grade.

It was unclear how the student got the gun, apparently a .22 caliber pistol, into the school. Mexico had once had a program that checked book bags at school entrances, but in many places it has fallen into disuse.

“”There was a reason why book bags were checked. I think we are going to have to start doing it again,” Fasci said.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Gunfire erupts at Mexican…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1803: Jefferson requests funds for Lewis & Clark expedition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Ivory Coast seeks end to unrest as gunfire cuts off port Next Story Israel expands missile defense system with new interceptor