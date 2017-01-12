Hamas arrests comedian over video lament of Gaza power cuts

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas has arrested a Gaza comedian whose video lament on social media about power cuts and other hardships under the rule of the Islamic militant group got more than a quarter million views.

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights said Thursday that Adel al-Mashwakhi, 32, was detained a day earlier, just hours after he posted the one-minute clip with the title, “Hamas, it’s enough!”

Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2007, routinely clamping down on dissent.

Its violent takeover of the tiny, crowded coastal territory, home to 1.8 million people, triggered a border blockade by Egypt and Israel that sharply aggravated power shortages.

Gaza is currently experiencing the worst electricity shortage in years, with power supplied to households only three to four hours a day in a cold winter.