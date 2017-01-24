Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Hamas warns US against…

Hamas warns US against moving Israel embassy

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 7:43 am
Share

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas rulers are warning the U.S. not to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, saying such a step could unleash new violence.

In a statement Tuesday, the Islamic militant group said a move would “open a new chapter of conflict” and “add fuel to the fire.”

Hamas is sworn to Israel’s destruction. It has killed hundreds of Israelis in suicide bombings, and fought three wars with Israel since seizing control of Gaza 10 years ago.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

The rival Palestinian Authority has also urged President Donald Trump not to follow through on his campaign promise to move the embassy. The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967, as their hoped-for capital.

Advertisement

In southern Gaza, dozens of Palestinians demonstrated against the move. Some burned a caricature of Trump.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Hamas warns US against…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy fire fighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended