Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story IS launches new assault on besieged eastern city in Syria
Home » The Associated Press » World News » In long-shot Mideast peace…

In long-shot Mideast peace bid, France sees nothing to lose

By ANGELA CHARLTON January 14, 2017 6:01 am
Share

PARIS (AP) — It sounds far-fetched at best: holding a Mideast peace conference without Israelis, Palestinians or the incoming U.S. government.

But the French organizers say that’s the whole point. They want Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump to see that much of the world wants a two-state solution.

With chances for a Mideast peace deal lower than in years — perhaps a generation — French President Francois Hollande figures there’s nothing to lose.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

French diplomats fear that Trump’s administration will unleash new tensions in the region by condoning settlements on land claimed by the Palestinians and potentially moving the U.S. Embassy to contested Jerusalem.

Advertisement

So more than 70 foreign ministers and other top envoys are gathering Sunday in Paris to urge the establishment of a Palestinian state.

.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » In long-shot Mideast peace…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story IS launches new assault on besieged eastern city in Syria