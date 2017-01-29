Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Indonesia: US travel ban…

Indonesia: US travel ban could hurt fight against terrorism

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 9:49 pm
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, says President Donald Trump’s ban on citizens of seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. could hurt the global fight against terrorism.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Armanatha Nasir said Monday “it is wrong to associate radicalism and terrorism with a particular religion.”

He said work to combat terrorism must be carried out by promoting international cooperation and the ban could have “a negative impact on global efforts.”

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Trump on Friday signed an executive order placing a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program. Syrians are indefinitely blocked from entry.

Advertisement

Some Western governments have criticized the policy, which caused chaos at U.S. airports and protests.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Indonesia: US travel ban…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended