Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story ‘We have made mistakes,’ South Africa president tells party
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Influential former Iranian president hospitalized

Influential former Iranian president hospitalized

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 11:24 am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media says an influential former president has been hospitalized because of a heart condition.

The official IRNA news agency reported Sunday that Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was taken to a public hospital north of the capital, Tehran. The semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Mohammad Hashemi, his brother, as saying that Rafsanjani was in good condition. Neither report provided further details.

Rafsanjani, who served as president from 1989 to 1997, is a leading politician who has often played kingmaker in the country’s turbulent politics. He supports President Hassan Rouhani.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Rafsanjani is currently head of the Expediency Council, a body that advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and in March he won a seat on a clerical body that will one day decide Khamenei’s successor.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Influential former Iranian president hospitalized
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story ‘We have made mistakes,’ South Africa president tells party