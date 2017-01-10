Sports Listen

Israel troops shoot dead knife-wielding Palestinian attacker

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 2:05 am
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says troops have shot dead a Palestinian attacker who tried to stab soldiers in the West Bank.

It says Israeli forces were on an arrest raid in the Fara Refugee Camp Tuesday when the Palestinian charged toward them with a knife. The troops shot him after he ignored warnings to halt.

Palestinians said 32-year-old Mohammed al-Salhi was shot dead in his home.

The incident follows one of the deadliest attacks in more than a year of Israeli-Palestinian violence in which a Palestinian truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four.

Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans in mainly stabbing attacks. During that time, 231 Palestinians, mostly attackers, have been killed by Israeli fire.

