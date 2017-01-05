Sports Listen

Israeli arrested for threatening convicted soldier’s judges

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 2:00 am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Police have arrested an Israeli man for inciting against military judges who convicted a soldier for manslaughter over the fatal shooting of a badly wounded Palestinian attacker.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says Thursday the arrest came after a threatening Facebook post. She says police will act against those inciting to violence against public officials.

The rare conviction of a soldier for operational conduct has deeply divided Israel and led to an unprecedented campaign in support of Sgt. Elor Azaria and against the military establishment, long the country’s most admired body.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

In protests outside the courtroom, demonstrators chanted veiled death threats against military chief Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, who supported charging the soldier. The trial’s three military judges and the lead prosecutor have also faced threats and have been assigned bodyguards.

Defense Government News World News
