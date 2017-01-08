Sports Listen

Israeli police says truck rams into soldiers in Jerusalem

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 6:55 am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a truck has rammed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says the truck veered off course Sunday and struck a group of soldiers who had just disembarked from a bus. She says the attacker has been neutralized.

Israel’s rescue service MDA says at least 15 soldiers have been wounded, including two critically.

Since last year, Palestinian attackers have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a series of mostly stabbing attacks. During that time, 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while the rest died in clashes.

Israel says the violence is driven by Palestinian incitement. Palestinians say it’s the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation

World News
