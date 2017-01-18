Sports Listen

Japan hotel chain under fire over denial of Rape of Nanking

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 2:02 am
TOKYO (AP) — A fast-growing Japanese hotel chain is facing criticism over a book penned by the hotel’s owner that says the Rape of Nanking was fabricated.

APA Group, a Tokyo-based land developer and operator of 400-plus hotels, drew fire for spreading the revisionist views of company president Toshio Motoya by putting the books in hotel guestrooms and also selling them.

China has lodged a complaint, but APA says it stands by its owner’s views.

The issue surfaced Monday when contributors KatAndSid posted a video on a social networking site describing the English version of “Theoretical Modern History,” a book Motoya wrote under the penname Seiji Fuji.

The video shows passages from the book calling the 1937 massacre an “imaginary” event concocted by China to blame Japan.

Business News Entertainment News World News
The Associated Press

