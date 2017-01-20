Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Brazil judge dies in crash ahead of corruption probe ruling Next Story Timing of Mexico drug lord’s extradition seen as political
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Japan PM pledges 'unchanging'…

Japan PM pledges ‘unchanging’ allegiance to US under Trump

By master January 20, 2017 12:21 am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that he plans to visit the U.S. as soon as possible to meet with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking on the eve of Trump’s inauguration, he called the U.S.-Japan alliance an “unchanging principle” for his country’s foreign and security policy.

His urgency to meet Trump reflects worries in Japan about how Trump’s “America first” policy will affect U.S. commitments to the Asia region, as well as fallout from any heightened tensions with China and North Korea.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Abe was the first foreign leader to meet Trump after the U.S. election, making a stop in New York in November on his way to a summit in Latin American.

Advertisement

“The Japan-U.S. alliance is the cornerstone of our country’s foreign and security policy, in the past, present and in the future,” Abe told parliament in an annual policy address. “It’s an unchanging principle.”

Abe said he wants to meet Trump to deepen that relationship further. Trump will be sworn in as president Friday.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Japan PM pledges 'unchanging'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Brazil judge dies in crash ahead of corruption probe ruling Next Story Timing of Mexico drug lord’s extradition seen as political