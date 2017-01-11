Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Top Iraqi commander: Mosul could be liberated in 3 months Next Story Moscow denies having compromising information about Trump
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Kardashian robbery probe: Driver,…

Kardashian robbery probe: Driver, 2 others released in Paris

By ANGELA CHARLTON January 11, 2017 4:18 am
Share

PARIS (AP) — French investigators have released a chauffeur for Kim Kardashian West and two others in a probe into the robbery of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from the star’s Paris rented apartment in October.

The driver’s brother and 13 others remain in custody Wednesday after a round of arrests this week, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Authorities are focusing on the possibility that it was an inside job.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Officials have said that brothers Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, worked for the same car service company and were among those arrested. It was unclear which brother drove Kardashian the night of the robbery.

Advertisement

An investigating judge may travel to the United States to speak with Kardashian West.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the jewelry was worth $10 million, not $100 million.

Topics:
Entertainment News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Kardashian robbery probe: Driver,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Top Iraqi commander: Mosul could be liberated in 3 months Next Story Moscow denies having compromising information about Trump