World News

Kerry urges Trump administration to attend Syria peace talks

By MATTHEW LEE January 15, 2017 1:02 pm
PARIS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is urging the incoming Trump administration to accept an invitation from Russia to attend Syria peace talks next week.

Speaking to reporters after a Mideast peace conference in Paris on Sunday, Kerry said he supports the meeting that Russia, Turkey and Iran are co-sponsoring in Kazakhstan on Jan. 23 and that it “would be good” for the U.S. to be represented there. He said he hoped the meeting will make some progress and lead to a resumption of the Geneva talks, which are aimed at producing a transitional government and an eventual election in Syria.

Russia conveyed an invitation to the meeting to Trump’s choice for national security adviser, Michael Flynn, in a phone call in late December, according to the transition.

Topics:
Government News World News
