Kyrgyz court confirms life sentence for journalist

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 2:04 am
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AP) — A court in Kyrgyzstan has upheld a life sentence for an ethnic Uzbek journalist in a case that has drawn international criticism.

Azimzhan Askarov was convicted in 2010 for stirring up ethnic hatred, a charge related to ethnic unrest in the south of Kyrgyzstan in 2010 when more than 450 people, mostly ethnic Uzbeks, were killed.

Askarov’s case was sent for review last year after the U.N. Human Rights Committee in April urged Kyrgyzstan to release him, finding that he had been arbitrarily detained, tortured and denied his right to a fair trial.

The Kyrgyz court on Tuesday found Askarov guilty. Askarov, who can appeal the ruling in the Supreme Court, shouted out after the verdict that he would go on hunger strike in protest.

Media News World News
The Associated Press

