Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Lawyer for Myanmar's ruling…

Lawyer for Myanmar’s ruling party assassinated at airport

By master January 29, 2017 8:05 am
Share

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A supporter of Myanmar’s ruling party says a legal adviser for the National League for Democracy was assassinated Sunday at the airport after returning from a trip overseas.

Ko Ni was the Supreme Court advocate for the NLD and a longstanding adviser to the country’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

A friend and witness, Thet Paing Soe, said the suspected assassin also killed a taxi driver as he tried to flee the Yangon airport then was arrested by police.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The suspect’s identity and motive were not known.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Lawyer for Myanmar's ruling…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended