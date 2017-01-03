Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story SKorean president refuses to testify in impeachment trial
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Man shot dead by…

Man shot dead by UK police; 5 arrested as inquiry begins

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 4:36 am
Share

LONDON (AP) — An investigation has been launched after British police fatally shot a man during an operation in which five people were arrested.

Details aren’t immediately clear because no one has yet been charged with a crime. Police said Tuesday that the arrests weren’t related to terrorism.

West Yorkshire police said that the Independent Police Complaints Commission was investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Police shootings are rare in Britain and there is an automatic investigation when someone is killed. Police say they are cooperating.

Advertisement

The man was shot Monday evening on a highway near Huddersfield, 190 miles (305 kilometers) north of London.

Police say it was a “pre-planned policing operation,” which suggests it was based on intelligence information.

The junction where the incident happened remains closed to traffic.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Man shot dead by…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1923: Teapot Dome Scandal

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story SKorean president refuses to testify in impeachment trial