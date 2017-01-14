Sports Listen

Merkel backs multilateral approach as Trump presidency looms

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 6:49 am
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is stressing ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration her conviction that the world’s problems need solving in cooperation, rather than by each country individually.

Asked Saturday about protectionist tendencies in the U.S., Merkel said she will seek a dialogue with the new president. She added: “I don’t want to get ahead of that, but I am very much convinced that we as partners benefit more if we act together than if everyone solves problems for themselves, and that is a constant fundamental attitude on my part.”

Merkel will host the annual summit of the Group of 20 in July and is also expected to see Trump at the G-7 summit in Italy in May. There’s no word yet on any other plans for them to meet.

