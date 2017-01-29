Sports Listen

Miss France crowned Miss Universe in Philippines

By TERESA CEROJANO January 29, 2017 10:16 pm
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A 23-year-old dental student from France has won the Miss Universe crown in the annual pageant held this year in the Philippines.

Iris Mittenaere from the small town of Lille in northern France said Monday in reply to a final question from pageant host Steve Harvey that she would be honored if she just landed among the three finalists, but was visibly stunned when she was announced the winner among the field of 86 contestants.

Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier, a 25-year-old survivor of the devastating 2010 earthquake that destroyed her hometown, was named first runner up while Miss Colombia, 23-year-old, Andrea Tovar, was second runner up.

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Miss France crowned Miss…
