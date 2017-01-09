Sports Listen

World News

Mourners pay respects to former Iranian leader Rafsanjani

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 1:56 am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Mourners are paying respect to former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani as Iran observes three days of mourning following his death.

President Hassan Rouhani and his administration on Monday appeared at a mosque in northern Tehran, where Rafsanjani’s body was brought.

Residents in the Iranian capital also expressed their grief at the loss of Rafsanjani, who suffered a heart attack on Sunday and died at the age of 82.

Maziar Rezaei, a real estate agent, told The Associated Press: “I don’t know who is going to fill his place. He kept Iran safe from hard-liners for so long.”

Zahra Qorbani, a tailor, says she is worried about her children’s future. She described the late leader as a “man who always tried to fix Iran’s relations with neighbors and the world.”

Government News World News
