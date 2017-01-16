Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry says cargo plane crash kills 37 Next Story Bomb blasts at Nigeria’s Maiduguri University kill 5
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Muted reaction in Russia…

Muted reaction in Russia to Trump’s talk of nuclear arms cut

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 3:11 am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Suggestions by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that sanctions against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a nuclear arms cut have attracted a frosty reception in Moscow.

Konstantin Kosachev, Kremlin-connected chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the upper house of parliament, said on Monday that Russia is not so anxious to get the sanctions lifted that it is prepared to “sacrifice something, especially in what concerns security.”

The United States along with the European Union imposed several rounds of economic sanctions on Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Kosachev told the RIA Novosti news agency on Monday that Trump’s comments in an interview with The Times of London should be treated with caution because it was not an official statement, since Trump has not assumed office yet.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Muted reaction in Russia…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry says cargo plane crash kills 37 Next Story Bomb blasts at Nigeria’s Maiduguri University kill 5