World News

Myanmar ruling party mourns assassination of Suu Kyi adviser

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 2:03 am
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar politicians, activists and others shocked by the assassination of a longtime adviser to leader Aung San Suu Kyi are gathering at a cemetery for his funeral.

The government says Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar’s Muslim minority, was shot in the head at close range as he walked out of the Yangon airport Sunday. The Ministry of Information said in a video posted on state-run MRTV that the gunman was arrested after he wounded a taxi driver who tried to stop him from fleeing.

The ruling National League for Democracy party issued a statement denouncing the assassination and adding that authorities are trying hard to track down accomplices of the arrested gunman.

The NLD said Ko Ni was irreplaceable, both to Suu Kyi and the party.

World News
