Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Revelers say hello to 2017, goodbye to a year of conflicts
Home » The Associated Press » World News » New UN chief urges…

New UN chief urges New Year resolution: ‘Put Peace First’

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 12:03 am
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Antonio Guterres is starting his first day as the new secretary-general of the United Nations with an appeal to all people in the world to make a New Year’s resolution: “Let us resolve to put peace first.”

The former Portuguese prime minister and U.N. refugee chief made the plea just after taking over the reins of the United Nations from Ban Ki-moon whose second five-year term ended at midnight on Dec. 31.

Guterres said the only way to help “the millions of people caught up in conflict, suffering massively in wars with no end in sight” is for citizens, governments and leaders to “strive to overcome our differences.”

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

“All that we strive for as a human family — dignity and hope, progress and prosperity — depends on peace,” he said.

Advertisement

Topics:
U.S. News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » New UN chief urges…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Revelers say hello to 2017, goodbye to a year of conflicts