World News

Norwegian mass murderer Breivik in court in appeals case

By MATTI HUUHTANEN January 10, 2017 2:38 am
SKIEN, Norway (AP) — A Norwegian court is reviewing a government appeal against a ruling that it treated mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik inhumanely by placing him in solitary confinement and restricting his movements.

In a surprise ruling last year, the Oslo District Court ruled that the isolation of 37-year-old right-wing extremist, who killed 77 people in a bomb and shooting rampage in 2011, breaches the European Convention on Human Rights.

The government has maintained that Breivik, who is serving 21-year prison sentence, is treated humanely despite the severity of his crimes and that he must be separated from other inmates for safety reasons.

The appeals case opens Tuesday in a makeshift courtroom in Skien prison in southern Norway, where Breivik is incarcerated. Six days have been reserved for the hearings.

World News
