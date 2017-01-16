Sports Listen

Oman says it accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay inmates at US request

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 1:46 am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman says it has accepted 10 inmates from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of President Barack Obama leaving office.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry made the announcement Monday morning.

There was no immediate word from the Defense Department about the transfer.

Oman said it accepted the prisoners at Obama’s request. It did not name the prisoners.

Days earlier, authorities said 19 of the remaining 55 prisoners at the U.S. military base in Cuba were cleared for release and could be freed in the final days of Obama’s presidency.

It was part of an effort by Obama to shrink the prison since he couldn’t close it.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said during his campaign that he not only wants to keep Guantanamo open but “load it up with some bad dudes.”

Defense Government News World News
The Associated Press

