World News

Police: ‘Inside job’ at heart of Kardashian robbery probe

By LORI HINNANT and SYLVIE CORBET January 10, 2017 4:28 am
PARIS (AP) — Investigators say they are focusing on a possible inside job in the theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

The focus was confirmed Tuesday by two Paris police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

One of the officials said Kardashian West’s chauffeur that night and the chauffeur’s brother were among 17 people arrested. The pair worked for the same livery company.

The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 72, and included several known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document seen by The Associated Press.

Entertainment News World News
