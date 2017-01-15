Sports Listen

Pope demands protection for migrants as sea rescue continues

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 6:46 am
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is demanding that “every possible measure” be taken to protect young refugees as he marks the church’s World Day of Migrants a day after the latest Mediterranean migrant shipwreck.

Italy’s coast guard says only four people survived the sinking of a migrant ship off Libya’s coast Saturday. An estimated 100 people were aboard and only eight bodies have been recovered.

Search and recovery efforts continued Sunday.

In his Sunday noon blessing, Francis recalled that the theme of this year’s migrant day message concerned the vulnerability of young migrants, “our young brothers” whom often flee home alone and face “so many dangers.”

He said: “We must adopt every possible measure to guarantee young migrants protection and defense, as well as integration.”

World News
